Tsunami victims remembered

26 December 2020 19:22 IST

NAGAPATTINAM

Victims of 2004 tsunami were remembered on its 16th anniversary here and across the coastal villages in the district on Saturday.

Children of the victims orphaned in the disaster, who reside at the Annai Sathya Illam, participated in a candlelight vigil, while students from various colleges also joined them in paying homage to the deceased.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian paid floral tributes to the victims at the memorial park located on the Collectorate campus in the presence of Collector Praveen P. Nair. Nagapattinam MP M. Selvarasu and Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Meena were present. Residents of various coastal villages also participated in prayer sessions and memorial services.

The tsunami claimed the lives of more than 6,000 persons, including many devotees visiting the Velankanni Basilica in the district.