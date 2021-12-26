Tsunami anniversary observed

Nagapattinam

26 December 2021 21:14 IST

The 17th anniversary of Tsunami that struck the coastal region was observed by the Nagapattinam administration on Sunday in memory of those who had perished in the natural disaster.

Accompanied by senior officials, District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj laid floral wreaths at the Tsunami Memorial on the premises of the Collectorate.

Inmates of the Annai Sathya Government Home for Children whose parents had died in the natural disaster also joined the officials in paying floral tributes to the departed souls.