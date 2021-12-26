Tiruchirapalli

Tsunami anniversary observed

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj lays a wreath at the Tsumani Memorial Park on the Nagapattinam Collectorate premises on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

The 17th anniversary of Tsunami that struck the coastal region was observed by the Nagapattinam administration on Sunday in memory of those who had perished in the natural disaster.

Accompanied by senior officials, District Collector A. Arun Thamburaj laid floral wreaths at the Tsunami Memorial on the premises of the Collectorate.

Inmates of the Annai Sathya Government Home for Children whose parents had died in the natural disaster also joined the officials in paying floral tributes to the departed souls.


