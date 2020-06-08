‘Try neem-based solutions to ward off locusts’

THANJAVUR

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Monitoring Office for Thanjavur district Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that the possibility of desert grasshoppers entering Tamil Nadu was very remote and the government was keeping tabs on their movement.

Farmers in the State have been advised not to use chemicals to ward off the locusts threat. Farmers may try neem-based solutions instead, he said speak to press persons at Kumbakonam on Monday.

Replying to questions relating to the ongoing desilting works in Thanjavur district, Mr.Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that it had been planned to desilt the channels that would receive water within a week from the date of releasing of water for irrigation from the Stanley Reservoir, Mettur. The works in tail-end areas would get completed before the water reaches the channels.

In all about 945 kilometres of irrigation channels would be desilted during this season and required number of earthmoving equipment have been pressed into service to complete the works before the targetted dates of completion of the works.

Earlier, Mr.Bedi inspected the desilting works taken up under `kudimaramathu’ and the Chief Ministers’ Special Desilting Scheme in Kumbakonam block, along with Collector M.Govinda Rao.