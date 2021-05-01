Trust to promote organic farming in Tiruvarur district

The National Centre for Organic Farming has approved the Prithivi Indigenous Natural Farmers Trust, Aadhirengam, in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk to function as Regional Council (RC) under the PGS-India programme to promote organic farming.

The NCOF, functioning under the Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare of the Union Government, is implementing the PGS-India (Participatory Guarantee System of India) programme, which is a quality assurance initiative that is locally relevant and emphasises the participation of producers and consumers of organic farming products.

The RCs formed under the programme will act as agencies to facilitate capacity-building, training, knowledge/technology dissemination among local farming groups.

The Prithivi Indigenous Natural Farmers Trust, formed by Aadhirengam Nel Jayaraman Traditional Paddy Protection Centre, will function as RC of the PGS-India programme and also facilitate marketing of organic produce within and outside the country. Interested farmers can avail further information by dialling 88256-46196 or 94433-20954, according to a PINFT release.