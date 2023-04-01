HamberMenu
Trust to organise two-day homage for Sheik Chinna Moulana

April 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day programme to pay homage to nadaswaram exponent Sheik Chinna Moulana (1924-1999) will bring to the fore, the importance of the double reed wind instrument and the Thavil drum in south Indian traditional music.

According to an official statement by Dr.Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust, the annual ‘Shradhanjali’ programme in honour of the exponent will be held on April 15 and 16 in Tiruchi. Senior Nadhaswaram artiste Devikapuram T. G. Rathinam, and Thavil player Pudukkottai M. Rajendran will receive the purse and honour for their rich contribution to music over 60 years.

Nadhaswaram artiste Pandamangalam P. G. Yuvaraj and Thavil player Idumbavanam K. S. K. Manikandan will be conferred with the Best Upcoming Artiste Awards this year.

The trust will be presenting six nadhaswarams and two thavils to deserving students. The initiative is sponsored by Ashok Leyland’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.

On April 15, Carnatic duo the Priya Sisters (Shanmukhapriya and Haripriya) will present a vocal concert as musical homage to the nadaswaram exponent. The second day of the anniversary function will feature a nadaswaram recital by Kerala exponents Haripad Murugadas and Kottayam Akhil accompanied by Idumbavanam K. S. Kannan and Idumbavanan K. S. K. Manikandan on thavil.

“Our objective is to globalise the importance and glory of nadhaswaram music, and also to groom the next generation of players with a view to preserving the pristine glory of the art for posterity,” S. Kasim, managing trustee, Dr.Chinnamoulana Memorial Trust, said in the statement.

