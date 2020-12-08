Trust launches low-priced meal

Nanba Charitable Trust on Tuesday launched an affordably priced noon meal scheme catering to daily wager workers and others near Gandhi Market as part of its social welfare activities.

Inaugurated by Minister of Tourism Vellamandi Natarajan at Chamber of Commerce on Madurai Road, the programme had Ravindrakumar of Agasthiyar Annadhanam as chief guest.

“Nanba Trust was started by a group of old students of Campion School to feed poor people with breakfast during lockdown. While we are continuing this service daily, reaching out to the homeless, street dwellers and senior citizens in various parts of the city, we have decided to provide freshly cooked noon meals priced at ₹10 in Gandhi Market area,” said Mohan Ekambaram, Trust member, said in a press statement.

The inaugural event also marked the milestone of the trust’s feeding of 1 lakh people during the lockdown, and the birthday of JJL Gnanraj, president, Tiruchi Chamber of Commerce, he said.

The vegetarian meal would be cooked by the trust’s catering team, and served fresh to customers. Take-aways would not be allowed.