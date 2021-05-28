Trust contributes money to CMRF

28 May 2021 18:13 IST

TIRUCHI

The Reddy Educational Trust and its educational institutions, (Cauvery College for Women, Cauvery Global and Matriculation Schools) have contributed ₹10 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Representatives of the trust handed over the contribution to K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, on Friday, according to a press release from the college.

Advertising

Advertising