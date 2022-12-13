Trucks encroach into residential areas in Tiruchi’s Viswas Nagar

December 13, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Proximity to the busy Chennai Bypass Road and Palpannai Junction has brought little comfort to the residents of Viswas Nagar, a neighbourhood where commercial warehouses and residential buildings are vying for space.

“I shifted to this area from Pudukottai because it is close to my children’s school and college. But as days go by, families are finding it hard to negotiate the growing traffic and random parking of heavy vehicles through the day,” Chezhian Sathyamoorthy, a resident, told The Hindu.

Residents claimed that trucks parked outside homes and in vacant sites were also becoming hiding places for petty thieves and anti-social elements.

“A few days ago, someone hiding in an abandoned lorry here jumped out and tried to snatch the chain from the neck of a girl when she was walking to an apartment just two buildings down the road. The lack of adequate street lights makes us feel vulnerable when we venture out,” said Rajan, a real estate businessman.

He added that packs of stray dogs roamed freely in the colony, terrifying pedestrians, especially senior citizens and young children.

Viswas Nagar’s first main road has a number of commercial establishments with regulated hours for parking heavy vehicles.

Things become chaotic from the second main road of the layout, said residents. A security guard pointed out trucks from other cities and also states, that had been there for several months.

The proliferation of trucks has increased the risk of accidents as motorists have to manoeuvre their cars and two-wheelers in a narrow space.

“There are so many trucks and minivans standing around on the thoroughfare leading from Palpannai Junction that college and school buses are forced to park far away from the designated stop. We have to risk walking in the dark to get home; it would be better for the streets to install security cameras at key junctions,” Mr. Sathyamoorthy said.