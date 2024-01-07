Truck driver’s death near Pettaivaithalai turns out to be a murder, his pregnant wife and three others arrested

January 07, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The mysterious death of a 48-year-old truck driver near Pettaivaithalai has turned out to be a case of murder. The Tiruchi district rural police on Saturday achieved a breakthrough and arrested four persons, including the wife of the victim.

The police said the truck driver, identified as Vadivel, had been living with his wife Banumathi, 28, in a house at Nangavaram main road at Perugamani near Pettaivaithalai. Banumathi, who was pregnant, went to her native place near Kulithalai in Karur district.

Meanwhile, neighbours grew suspicious on January 3 when the house remained closed in the morning for a long time. Some of them managed to open the door and found Vadivel dead.

The neighbours informed Banumathi and based on her complaint, the Pettaivaithalai police registered a case under Section 174 (i) (Police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The police took the body to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi for postmortem examination.

Upon analysing the call records of his wife and the postmortem report, the police concluded that the truck driver was murdered. Banumathi reportedly had an affair with Murugesan, 32, a native of Kulithalai. They both hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Vadivel by hiring Sirajudeen, 24, and Arun, 35. On the night of January 2, Sirajudeen and Arun barged into the house when Vadivel was alone and hit him with an iron rod on his head. They tried to pass it off as a case of the man ending his life.

The police arrested Banumathi, Murugesan, Sirajudeen, and Arun and remanded them in judicial custody. The police altered the case to that of murder and invoked Sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 449 (House-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death) and 120 b (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

