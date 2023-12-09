ADVERTISEMENT

Truck brushes past the inner wall of Srirangam temple tower

December 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Truck stuck in the middle of a gopuram in Srirangam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A truck that attempted to pass through one of the gopurams of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam brushed the inner wall of the tower, leaving minor damage to the structure. The incident happened on Friday when a truck owned by Tiruchi City Corporation attempted to pass through one of the gopurams on the western side of the temple and scratched the inner wall. The truck was stuck for a while and was pulled out later. Devotees have demanded to regulate the movement of heavy vehicles through the gopurams in Srirangam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US