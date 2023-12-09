Truck brushes past the inner wall of Srirangam temple tower

December 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A truck that attempted to pass through one of the gopurams of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam brushed the inner wall of the tower, leaving minor damage to the structure. The incident happened on Friday when a truck owned by Tiruchi City Corporation attempted to pass through one of the gopurams on the western side of the temple and scratched the inner wall. The truck was stuck for a while and was pulled out later. Devotees have demanded to regulate the movement of heavy vehicles through the gopurams in Srirangam.

