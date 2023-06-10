TRRI suggests fine varieties for ‘kuruvai’ season

June 10, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Tamil Nadu Rice Research Institute, Aduthurai, has exhorted farmers to go in for fine varieties during this kuruvai season.

In a press release, the TRRI director, K.Subrahmaniyan has called upon the farmers particularly those depending on the Cauvery river for surface irrigation to opt for short-duration varieties such as ADT 53, ADT 56, ADT 57, CO51, CO54, CO55 and TPS5 paddy varieties released by the Tamil Nadu Agriculture University.

Since all these varieties except TPS5 were 90 to 120 days fine or superfine varieties, the farmers could realize a good harvest and marketing of fine varieties would not be a problem for them, Dr.Subrahmaniyan pointed out.

However, the TRRI directors urged the farmers not to go in for late kuruvai cultivation as it would result in harvest-ready paddy crop exposed to the vagaries of northeast monsoon.