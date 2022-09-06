Trio surrender before court

Three persons said to be involved in setting afire the house of an Assistant Jailor attached to the Cuddalore Central Prison in Cuddalore recently surrendered before a magistrate court at Pattukottai in Thanjavur district on Tuesday.

Four persons have already been arrested in connection with the crime. The police were on the lookout for Manavalan, Karthi and Ilanthamizhan who surrendered before the court in Pattukottai. The court ordered that the trio be lodged in the Thanjavur sub-jail.