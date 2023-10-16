Trio arrested for indulging in hare hunting in Pudukottai district

October 16, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A Forest Department team arrested three persons on the charge of hunting hares at Varappur village in the district in the early hours on Sunday.

Split into multiple teams, field-level personnel of the Forest Department conducted simultaneous patrolling in Pudukottai, Keeranur, Ponnamaravathi, Tirumayam and Aranthangi forest ranges in the district from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

One of the teams while patrolling near Varappur in Pudukottai forest range surrounded three persons and caught them after finding them hunting.

A dead hare and a live hare, besides a torch light were among those that were seized from the trio identified as Arun, Veerapandian and Urumaiah of Varappur village.

The three persons were arrested and a case was booked against them under The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, a press release from the Forest Department said. A senior department official said the seized live hare was later released in a reserve land.