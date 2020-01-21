Trio arrested for hunting birds

TIRUCHI

A Forest Department team arrested three youths on Sunday while they were allegedly hunting cattle egret at Maadhanam lake in Poovalur village near Pullambadi.

Acting on information, the team went to the lake area and apprehended the trio Arunachalam, 22, Narasimhan, 19, and Vijayakannan, 21, from Thanjavur when they were involved in catching around birds by casting a net.

The villagers who noticed the act detained the trio and alerted the Forest Department. An official said three of the hunted birds had died, while the remaining were set free by the locals.

The trio were arrested under various sections of the Wildlife Protection act, 1972. They were produced before a Judicial Magistrate court at Lalgudi and remanded.