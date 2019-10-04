Trimmed duration of orientation programmes hailed by faculty

Reduction in the duration of the orientation programmes and refresher courses as per the new guidelines of University Grants Commission has apparently gained ready acceptance among the participating faculties.

The UGC-HRDC of BDU started off with conduct of two orientation programmes of three-week duration, and refresher courses for two-week duration. So far, the orientation programme was conducted for a month-long duration and a refresher course spanned three weeks.

“The reduced duration of the orientation programmes and refresher courses is to the liking of the participants, particularly those from other districts and States,” S. Senthilnathan, Director, UGC-HRDC, Bharathidasan University, said.

The refresher courses were conducted earlier this year in Life Science, Tamil and English. The two orientation programmes drew 72 participants from university departments and government and government-aided colleges of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. As per the new guidelines, a participant of a refresher course has to submit project proposals for funding as an assignment, handle seminars, and take a test, as part of the evaluation. The participants are rated with grades based on performance.

The fourth and fifth refresher courses for teachers of Chemistry, and Commerce and Management, culminated on Thursday. The teacher participants of refresher Course in Chemistry were trained in the latest advances in organic synthesis, drug discovery, bio-organic chemistry, nanotechnology, and computational chemistry among other topics by eminent scientists and resource persons drawn from Indian Institute of Science, IIT-Madras, University of Madras, Central Leather Research Institute, Pondicherry University, Madurai Kamaraj University, NIT-Tiruchi, and Central Electrochemical Research Institute. Participants of refresher course in Commerce and Management were exposed to the latest advancements in Stock Market Practices, Supply Chain Management, Six Sigma, Corporate Governance, Inclusive Development, and Sustainable Development by resource persons drawn from premier institutions such as UNDIP, Indian Institute of Management - Tiruchi, NIT-Tiruchi, Maldives Institute of Management, Maldives, Central University of Tamil Nadu, and Kerala Agricultural University.

Addressing the valedictory session of the refresher courses, Director of IIM-Tiruchi Bhimaraya Metri emphasised on life-long learning for teachers. Information and Communication Technologies have disrupted the educational systems and a learner-centric pedagogy is emerging, which, in turn necessitates change in the mindsets of the higher education teachers, he said.

Prof. Metri joined the Vice-Chancellor of Bharathidasan University P. Manisankar in handing over certificates to the participants.