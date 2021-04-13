Tiruchirapalli

Tricolour hoisted at railway station

The national flag was hoisted atop a 100-foot tall pole at the entrance of the railway station here on Tuesday.

The flag, which is 30 feet long and 20 feet wide, was hoisted by railway officials. The flag mast at the station was installed on the direction of the Railway Board, New Delhi, said a senior railway official

Similar flag masts would be installed at Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram railway stations in Madurai division. Pudukottai railway station also falls under the limits of Madurai division.

