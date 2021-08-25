Trichy Tourism Federation to hold contest

25 August 2021 19:41 IST

TIRUCHI

The Trichy Tourism Federation has come up with a one minute film contest on the theme ‘Mesmerizing Trichy’ in connection with the World Tourism Day which is to be celebrated on September 27.

The contest is being organised to create awareness of tourism attraction in Tiruchi region and its importance. The competition is open to all and should be filmed on either of the two themes: ‘Culture and Lifestyle’ and ‘Temples and Attractions’. The videos should be submitted online at www.trichytourism.in/contest/mesmerizing.trichy before September 15, a press release from S.A. Mubashir, vice-president, Trichy Tourism Federation, said.

