Tiruchirapalli

‘Trichy Fights Covid’ app launched

The Confederation of Indian Industry and Young Indians (Yi), Tiruchi, have launched ‘Trichy Fights Covid’ app, teaming up with Rotary International RI 3000.

The app would help the public in accessing crowd-sourced data on COVID-control activities that have been validated after verification, in an easy to use platform.

The dedicated web portal, https://trichyfightscovid.in/ also features crowd-sourced information on labs, scan centres, hotels for quarantine, food/meal services and ambulance services, a press release said.

The app was launched by Senguttuvan Chairman, CII Trichy Zone, in the presence of Kaveri Annamalai Chair, Yi Tiruchi Chapter; and I. Gerald, Governor 2022-2023, RI 3000.

