ADVERTISEMENT

Tributes paid to Perumpidigu Mutharaiyar in Tiruchi

Published - May 23, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various political parties and forums garlanded the statue of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar on the occasion of his 1349th Sathaya Vizha at Othakadai roundabout here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a steady stream of people, mostly youths, belonging to Mutharaiyar community from different parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and other districts since early morning at the spot. Some of them carried water from the Cauvery and performed puja to the statue.

On behalf of the district administration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar paid his respects to Mutharaiyar by garlanding the statue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru led a group of DMK functionaries and garlanded the statue. On behalf of the AIADMK district secretaries Srinivasan (Tiruchi urban), M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi north), and P. Kumar (Tiruchi south) offered floral tributes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was among those who paid tributes to the statue.

Functionaries of the Congress, the MDMK, and Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam and other forums also paid tributes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US