Tributes paid to Perumpidigu Mutharaiyar in Tiruchi

Members of various political parties and forums garlanded the statue of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar on the occasion of his 1349th Sathaya Vizha at Othakadai roundabout here on Thursday.

There was a steady stream of people, mostly youths, belonging to Mutharaiyar community from different parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and other districts since early morning at the spot. Some of them carried water from the Cauvery and performed puja to the statue.

On behalf of the district administration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar paid his respects to Mutharaiyar by garlanding the statue.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru led a group of DMK functionaries and garlanded the statue. On behalf of the AIADMK district secretaries Srinivasan (Tiruchi urban), M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi north), and P. Kumar (Tiruchi south) offered floral tributes.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was among those who paid tributes to the statue.

Functionaries of the Congress, the MDMK, and Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam and other forums also paid tributes.