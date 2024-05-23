GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Tributes paid to Perumpidigu Mutharaiyar in Tiruchi

Published - May 23, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various political parties and forums garlanded the statue of Perumpidugu Mutharaiyar on the occasion of his 1349th Sathaya Vizha at Othakadai roundabout here on Thursday.

There was a steady stream of people, mostly youths, belonging to Mutharaiyar community from different parts of Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Sivaganga and other districts since early morning at the spot. Some of them carried water from the Cauvery and performed puja to the statue.

On behalf of the district administration, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar paid his respects to Mutharaiyar by garlanding the statue.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru led a group of DMK functionaries and garlanded the statue. On behalf of the AIADMK district secretaries Srinivasan (Tiruchi urban), M. Paranjothi (Tiruchi north), and P. Kumar (Tiruchi south) offered floral tributes.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam was among those who paid tributes to the statue.

Functionaries of the Congress, the MDMK, and Veera Mutharaiyar Munnetra Sangam and other forums also paid tributes.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.