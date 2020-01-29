Tributes paid to former SIT Principal

The Seshasayee Institute of Technology (SIT) celebrated the birth centenary of its former principal G. Sundaram at its annual day programme here on Tuesday.

Sundaram, a Highways Department engineer who was deputed to SIT, served as its principal from 1962 to 1969 with a further extension until 1974. He established NGO, Tiruchi Productivity Council, and later served as its treasurer.

Born on January 22, 1919 in Tiruchi, Sundaram, studied B.A. in National College, followed by a B.E. from the College of Engineering, Guindy, then University of Madras.

As principal, and, after retirement, as secretary, he played a big role in building the careers of hundreds of engineering students.

Sundaram was also associated with several other local educational institutions such as Srirangam High School, Seva Sangam School and E.R. Higher Secondary School.

He was honoured as one of The Hindu’s oldest readers in Tiruchi region at a citizen’s forum organised to celebrate the newspaper’s 125th anniversary in 2003. He passed away on September 4, 2005.

Delivering G. Sundaram memorial speech at SIT on Tuesday, V. Gopalakrishnan, former Executive Director, BHEL, Tiruchi, paid glowing tributes to the late Principal.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan described the late SIT Principal as a symbol of honesty, integrity and dedication.

K. Nagarajan, General Manager (Outsourcing) , BHEL, G.M. Rajendran, Honorary Secretary, SIT, K.Vijaykumar Principal-in-charge, and others spoke.