Tributes paid to Bhagavatha Mela Sampradhaya artiste

Floral tributes were paid to S. Natarajan of Melattur, a torch bearer of the Bhagavatha Mela Sampradhaya, a ritualistic theatre form of art at a virtual event organised by Marabu Foundation, Thillaisthanam near Thiruvaiyaru, on Tuesday.

A Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Natarajan who learnt the art from his father, Swaminatha Iyer, provided refreshing touches to Bhagavatha Mela events by staging 10 of Melattur Venkatarama Sastry’s ‘Natakams’.

An anjali booklet was released by Marabu Foundation managing trustee Rama Kausalya on the occasion and was received by Kalaimamani S. Kumar of Melattur, according to a Foundation press release.