Tribes hopeful of sanction for new HSS

TIRUCHI

Tribes living in and around Vannadu and Kombai on Pachamalai Hills in the district are hopeful that the government will sanction a higher secondary school under the purview of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department for the convenience of the Malayalee community spread over several hamlets in the area.

A proposal for a higher secondary school at a location in Chinnailuppur for the convenience of students passing out of two high schools within a distance of five to six km was forwarded to the government a couple of years ago.

According to official sources, the Government has sanctioned four new higher secondary schools for the department for the next academic year. There is a likelihood of consideration of a proposal for new higher secondary for Pachamalai hills.

As there are two high schools in the surroundings, there will be a minimum student strength of 100 for Plus One if the new higher secondary school is sanctioned, Rangaraj, Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Project, Thuraiyur, said.

The only other government higher secondary school on Pachamalai Hills is at Top Sengattupatti located at a farthest end of the hills, about 20 km away.

After SSLC, students in Vannadu-Kombai area have been seeking admission to government higher secondary schools in the plains. There are hostels providing free accommodation for girls in Pachaperumalpatti and for boys at Murungapatti in the plains.

The sanction of a new higher secondary school will obviate the need for students to go to the plains to complete higher secondary level, Mr. Rangaraj said.

The department's efforts to rope in non-government organisations to start an Industrial Training Institute or a polytechnic for the convenience of the students of Malayalee community has not fructified.

The department provides grants NGOs coming forward to run institutions and hostels to meet the expenses incurred towards salaries of teachers, food, and other miscellaneous expenses.

One such school with hostels for boys and girls run by The Society for Rural Development at Jawudhu hills in Tiruvannamalai district is being funded by the Government.

“Advertisements were released inviting NGOs to run institutions for the student community in Pachamalai hills. But, none has responded,” Mr. Rangaraj said.