Trial run of newly fabricated wooden base of Sri Aadhikumbeswarar Temple car at Kumbakonam held

February 22, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The trial run of the newly fabricated wooden base of Sri Aadhikumbeswarar Temple car at Kumbakonam was conducted on Wednesday.

Inquiries reveal that wear and tear of the old gigantic wooden temple car on which the decorated deities of Sri Aadhikumbeswarar were kept and pulled along the Mada Streets in the past resulted in Sri Aadhikumbeswarar mounted on a make-shift ‘temple car’ and pulled along the Mada Streets while the other deities were taken out on a procession in their respective wooden cars.

As the efforts to replace the dilapidated wooden car of Sri Aadhikumbeswarar failed to gather speed, the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, Kancheepuram, stepped in and sponsored the fabrication of the new car at a cost of ₹ 60 lakh.

The fabrication of the 28-feet-high wooden car base commenced in December 2021 and was completed recently. Special ‘pujas’ were performed to the new car and the trial run was conducted in the presence of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department officials and the office-bearers of Sri Mangalambika Kaingarya Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for the procurement of ‘ther vadams’ (ropes used for pulling the temple cars, including the new one) worth ₹ 8 lakh through donors, temple sources added.