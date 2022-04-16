Trial run of rope car begins at Ayyarmalai

R. Manickam, MLA, Kulithalai, inspects the rope car after inaugurating its trial run at Rathinagireeswarar Temple at Ayyarmalai in Karur district on Saturday.

April 16, 2022 19:12 IST

Devotees who find it difficult to climb the steep Ayyarmalai could soon look forward to using a rope car to reach the Rathinagireeswarar Temple atop the hill

A trial run of the rope car at the famous Saivite temple, sanctioned at a cost of about ₹6 crore, began on Saturday.

Situated at a height of 1,178 feet, Rathinagireeswarar Temple attracts a large number of devotees, who have to climb 1,017 steps to reach the top. The five Pandavas are believed to have stayed here briefly during their exile. It is also believed that Sage Aghastiya worshipped at the temple on the way to Podhigai.

There are many hymns about the temple in Thevaram. Arunagirinadhar has also sung about its glory in Thirupugazh.. There are about 50 rock inscriptions from the 11th to 16th century AD indicating that the temple received patronage from the Cholas, Pandyas, Hoysalas and Vijayanagara kings, according to the temple website.

Although the terrain is flat with a gentle gradient from the Adivaram up to Ponnidum Parai, the steps are steep thereafter. Most devotees find the climb quite strenuous. The rope car was sanctioned after persistent demand from devotees.

Work on erecting the rope car began in February 2017 and was scheduled to be completed by June 2018, but the project suffered several time overruns. Although a ‘trial run; was inaugurated towards the end of the previous AIADMK regime, sources said the run has commenced only now as the works were not fully complete then.

The trial run was inaugurated by R. Manickam, MLA, Kulithalai, in the presence of N. Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, and S. Manoharan, Executive Officer, Rathinagireeswarar Temple, and representatives of the firms engaged for commissioning the rope car.

According to the sources, the trial runs are likely to go on for about a month after which the facility will be thrown open to devotees. The rope car will have four cabins each for the ascent and descent.

Meanwhile, work on construction of a queue complex and public toilets, sanctioned at a cost of more than ₹1 crore, are also underway at the temple. The facilities are expected to be commissioned in about three months, the sources said.