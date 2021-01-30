Trial run of revived pumping station begins

Exercise being carried out to test efficacy of new water scheme and to identify problem areas

Tiruchi Corporation has begun trial run of the revived pumping station of the erstwhile Golden Rock Drinking Water Supply Scheme, which was in disuse in the recent years, to supply water to the five added wards.

The pumping station located on the riverbed of the Cauvery near Kambarasampettai, which served residents of Golden Rock municipality for several years before it was merged with Tiruchi Corporation, has been in disuse over the past few years. It had a capacity to pump 27 million litres of water a day (MLD).

At present, the Corporation supplies water from the headworks on the riverbeds of the Cauvery and the Kollidam. They have a combined capacity of drawing 130 MLD. It gets 55 MLD from the Cauvery and 75 MLD from the Kollidam. Since the present capacity is said to be sufficient to meet the demand of the people, the civic body hardly uses the capacity of the Golden Rock Water scheme.

However, the delay in construction of a pumping station on the Cauvery riverbed near Melur for a new water scheme meant for wards 61 to 65 in Kattur and Tiruverumbur has forced the civic body to revive the pumping station of the Golden Rock Water scheme to supply water until the completion of the pumping station. To test the efficacy of the scheme and to identify problem areas, the civic body has started the trial run.

A Corporation official told The Hindu that it had been decided to use at least 12 to 13 MLD from the scheme for supply to the added areas. It was sufficient to meet the minimum water requirement of the people in these areas. The trial run, which faced glitches due to shortage of labourers during the recent lockdown, had picked up momentum, he said.

A team of engineers had been studying the problem areas. It had been found that pipes laid in lanes and bylanes had suffered damage at a few locations when the ground was dug for the underground drainage works. Repair works and replacement of pipelines would be carried out wherever it was required. It would be completed within two months. Once it was over, water would be supplied to the added areas until the completion of the headworks at Melur, the official said.