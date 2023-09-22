HamberMenu
Trial run of new Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express conducted in Tiruchi

Host of improvements made in the new Vande Bharat rakes

September 22, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The new Vande Bharat express train at Tiruchi railway junction during its trial run from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore on September 22, 2023

The new Vande Bharat express train at Tiruchi railway junction during its trial run from Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore on September 22, 2023 | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

A trial run of the Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli Junction to Chennai Egmore with a brief halt at Tiruchi railway junction was conducted on Friday, September 22, 2023 ahead of the flagging off of the service on Sunday (September 24) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off from the Tirunelveli Junction by Mr. Modi through video conference. 

The semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train consisting of eight coaches arrived at Tiruchi Junction at around 9.45 a.m. and left for Chennai Egmore after a five-minute halt at the station during the trial run. Railway officials were on board the train. 

The eight car rake of the Express has two Driving Trailer Coaches in the front and back end, an air-conditioned executive chair car and five AC chair cars. The total seating capacity of the train is 530, said railway sources. The train has been manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory at Chennai. 

A slew of improvements have been made in the new Vande Bharat rakes which includes increase in seat reclination angle, improved accessibility of mobile charging point under the seats, improved air tightness for better air-conditioning with insulation over panels, increase in wash basin depth to avoid splashing of water in lavatories and water tap aerator to better water control, the sources further said. 

A reception would be organised at Tiruchi Junction, Ariyalur, Vriddhachalam and Villupuram stations upon arrival of the Vande Bharat Express from Tirunelveli Junction on the day of the inaugural run on Sunday, said the sources. 

