Trial run of new temple car held

Vellottam festival, a trial run of the new chariot of Sri Sundara Raja Perumal Temple at Anbil, near Tiruchi, was held on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

A trial-run of a newly-made wooden temple car for the Arulmigu Sundararaja Perumal temple at Mela Anbil village in Lalgudi taluk was conducted on Wednesday.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the trial run by pulling the temple car along with HR & CE officials and devotees.

The new wooden car, weighing around 20 tonnes, has been made at a cost of ₹90 lakh. The path on which the temple car was pulled, surrounding the shrine, at a length of 300 metres, was revamped and laid at a cost of ₹98 lakh. The trial run was held for an hour in the morning.

An official release said the ‘Mahasamprokshanam’ at the temple was held during October 2000. Sanction had been accorded for carrying out seven ‘Thirupani’ at the temple which were under way. The ‘Balalayam’ was held on February 11 and orders were to be issued for carrying out 12 more works at the temple.

A new ‘kodimaram’ made of teak at a cost of ₹9.9 lakh is to be installed at the temple on June 3. The ‘Brahmotsavam’ at the temple is to be held from June 4-14. The car festival is to be held on June 12.