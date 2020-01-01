Trial run of bio-mining project to begin soon

The trial run of bio-mining project to reclaim the dump yard in Ariyamangalam will begin on January 7.

Though the ₹49-crore project was awarded a year ago, the condition of the agreement between the Tiruchi Corporation and the private firm that bagged the project, says that the yard should be reclaimed completely within two years between January 1 and December 31,2021.

The firm had set up the plant and machinery to segregate garbage piled up for more than five decades. It has set up 30 conveyors and trommel machines in different parts of the 48 acre dump yard. The firm is all set to begin the operation.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian said the yard had accumulated 7 lakh cubic meters of solid waste, deposited over several years. It would be completely removed within two years and the entire land would be reclaimed. The plant and machinery set up at the yard had a capacity of processing and segregating about 1,000 cubic metres of waste a day.

He said that the trommel would filter and segregate garbage in different sizes. It would segregate usable, recyclable, debris and non recyclable items. They would be transported to the needy groups and firms. The plastic items would be transported to cement companies in Hyderabad and Gujarat.

He said the segregated garbage would have to disposed or sold to private companies by ensuring the norms of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and the Central Pollution Control Board. The progress of bio mining project would be closely monitored and would be reviewed once in two weeks.