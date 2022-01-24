Triage centre to serve as out-patient clinic at Tiruchi GH

The centre will be the first stop for people suffering from COVID-19 symptoms

The newly set-up triage centre at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has been turned into a make-shift outpatient ward for patients suffering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Forty-two beds have been provided with facility for power and oxygen supply.

The centre will be the first stop for people suffering from fever, cold and other such symptoms. Depending upon their test results, it will be decided if they require admission or can be sent home to be quarantained.

The centre was set up to provide immediate medical attention, including oxygenation, to patients arriving at the hospital with COVID-19. “During the peak of the second wave, we had to call up doctors at various COVID-19 wards to check for vacancy of beds and patients were forced to wait. In this triage ward, they can lie down and even get oxygen from the PSA plant while waiting for a bed,” K. Vanitha, Dean, said.

Sockets, along with metal structures to hold portable oxygen tanks, have been arranged adjacent to each bed. Oxygen concentrators and ventilators are all in sufficient supply and can be mobilised when required.

Two teams of doctors and staff nurses have been stationed at the outpatient ward, and people suffering from symptoms can get tested there. "We have rapid antigen test kits where we can test a patient and get results within 15 minutes. Depending upon the results and their health status, they are referred to the specific wards," a nurse said.

The medical team will also assess the patient’s health by examining their co-morbid conditions and treatment protocol will be followed based on the outcome. If a patient over the age of 60 reports positive with comorbid conditions, which need to be monitored, they will be taken to the COVID-19 in-patient ward at the hospital.

If the infection is mild or moderate, and the patient is young with no other pre-existing medical condition, they will be either referred to COVID Care Centres or be sent to home quarantine. Tiruchi Corporation and ‘108 ambulance' service will transport the patient to COVID Care Centres, the medical officers said.

A staff nurse deputed to the centre says they have observed severe COVID-19 infection only in people who have not been vaccinated. "Many of us were afraid to take the vaccination too. However, after seeing that it has such a marked influence on recovery, we rushed to take it. I recommend that anyone who has missed out also take it.”.