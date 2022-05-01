Trend of online meat purchase catches up in Tiruchi

The number of consumers purchasing meat and seafood online has seemingly increased in the city. The trend that started during the COVID-19 lockdown continues in the post-pandemic scenario.

Start-ups in the organised fish, meat and poultry space have witnessed tremendous growth in sales as they are attracting millennials to make purchases online.

Sakthivel Pandiyan, CEO of Prime Cuts, says, “People of all ages have gradually started buying meat online. It took several years for buyers to transition to hygienic meat and seafood brands. We feel that consumer behaviour is changing at a rapid pace.”

“We used to see higher sales on weekends, especially on Sundays. But, now, they are evenly distributed throughout the week.” Mr. Pandiyan added.

Online meat purchasing appears to be gaining momentum, as consumers find it hassle-free when compared to shops. The meat, cut as per the consumers’ specifications, is delivered to their doorstep fresh.

G. Kavitha. who regularly purchases meat online says, “I started purchasing meat online during the lockdown and found it more comfortable than having to go to the shops. The meat is extremely fresh and tender, and is cut as preferred.”

Picking up cues from the big players in this space, even unorganised meat shop proprietors are using websites and social media platforms, including WhatsApp, to market their business.

K. Shankar, who owns a meat shop in E. Pudur, says his business suffered as a result of many of his clients migrating online. "I realised I needed to come up with a deal to retain my customers, so I launched a home delivery option, and now I'm getting a lot of orders."