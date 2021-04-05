Trend of increasing COVID-19 cases continues in central districts

Tiruchi

05 April 2021 20:04 IST

The central region on Monday reported 429 fresh COVID-19 cases, a slight dip compared to Sunday. One death in Nagapattinam was recorded in the bulletin of the State Health Department.

The victim was an 83-year-old man from Nagapattinam with no pre-existing conditions. He succumbed after suffering acute respiratory distress syndrome caused due to COVID-19.

Thanjavur reported 129 fresh cases on Monday and Tiruchi 128. Among the patients who reported positive in Tiruchi were employees of a private company providing healthcare administrative services.

S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said that a major section of those testing positive were residents of apartment complexes. “We are increasing testing in such complexes and in areas where people gather- such as markets, and shops,” he said.

Nagapattinam recorded 66 fresh cases, and Tiruvarur, 62. Pudukottai recorded 23 and Karur, 12. Seven patients tested positive in Ariyalur and two in Perambalur.