Trenches dug up for underground utility works pose risk to road users

Poorly covered trenches dug by government and private agencies for carrying out underground utility works in various parts of the city pose safety risks to road users.

Tiruchi Corporation has been implementing the underground drainage (UGD) project in 45 wards in the city. It has dug up deep trenches in the middle of the roads to install pipelines to provide UGD connections to households. After the pipes were laid, the trench was closed with the soil dug up for the work.

Roads dug up for storm water drain works are left open for weeks in Melachinthamani. “We had to face a similar incident a few months back. However, after repeated complaints, the restoration is being carried out,” said a resident of Melachinthamani.

Similarly, trenches, which are being dug up by private agencies for laying cable wires, are not covered properly. Residential areas, especially the interior streets in Ramachandra Nagar, Tiruverumbur, Edamalaipatti Pudur, and Anna Nagar, face hardships.

According to residents, the civic body should ensure that work areas were restored to motorable condition before resuming public commute. “The trench dug up for utility works are not covered properly, and within a single spell of rain, the road becomes slushy and uneven, causing inconvenience to the road users. Authorities must take necessary steps to ensure the safety of the commuters,” said G. Ashokan, a city resident.

As most of the trenches are deep, improper closure may even trap heavy vehicles. Recently, newly laid roads caved in as the soil was not compacted properly.

With the onset of the northeast monsoon, the residents have urged the officials to close the pits properly to ensure the free flow of vehicles. A section of residents also urged the civic body to ensure that barricades are erected along the UGD work site.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that appropriate measures would be taken to ensure proper closure of trenches dug up for UGD works.