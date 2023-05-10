Trees uprooted to construct new building at Tiruchi Collectorate

May 10, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Activists and residents have expressed concern over the cutting down of decades-old trees on the premises of Tiruchi Collectorate on Wednesday.

K.C. Neelamegam, activist, said many old trees were cut down on the Collectorate premises. He alleged many trees on the side of the road were already uprooted for ‘developmental’ activities. This would cause irreparable damage to the environment, as the city had become an urban heat island.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said the trees were cut down to facilitate the construction of a new hall to conduct official functions. The hall would accommodate nearly 4,000 people. Eight of the uprooted trees were translocated and replanted behind the Collectorate and 10 new trees would be planted to compensate the felling of each tree.