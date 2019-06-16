Trees uprooted in jail campus to be auctioned

The Prison department will auction trees uprooted by cyclone Gaja in November last. The auction will be held at the District Jail premises on June 21.

Several trees within the District Jail and Borstal School premises were uprooted when the cyclone caused immense destruction in the district on November 16. A total of 56 uprooted trees, including 18 neem and 19 tamarind trees, will be auctioned.

More information can be obtained by contacting the telephone number 04322-222220, a release issued by V. Rukmani Priyadarshini, Superintendent, District Jail, Pudukottai said.