Trees uprooted in jail campus to be auctioned

The Prison department will auction trees uprooted by cyclone Gaja in November last. The auction will be held at the District Jail premises on June 21.
Several trees within the District Jail and Borstal School premises were uprooted when the cyclone caused immense destruction in the district on November 16. A total of 56 uprooted trees, including 18 neem and 19 tamarind trees, will be auctioned.
More information can be obtained by contacting the telephone number 04322-222220, a release issued by V. Rukmani Priyadarshini, Superintendent, District Jail, Pudukottai said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor