Trees to face the axe for road widening works in Pudukottai district

The District Green Committee, Pudukottai, has granted permission to remove 19 trees for road widening works on two highway stretches in the district. The permission was granted after a field-level inspection was carried out by a joint team of officials and non-governmental organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Permission has been granted to remove 12 trees as they were causing “hindrance” to the road widening works along Thirukattupalli - Sengipatti - Gandarvakottai - Pattukottai national highway stretch. The 12 trees, including neem, vaagai and pipal, fall under three villages of Komavaram, Kovilur and Mattangal in Gandarvakottai taluk in Pudukottai district. Similarly, permission has been granted for removal of seven trees for road widening works along Keeranur - Killukottai State highway in Kulathur taluk in the district.

A Forest official said permission was sought for removal of trees by the national and state highways to carry out road widening works following which a joint team of government officials from the Forest and Highways departments, besides those from the local body and a couple of representatives from two NGOs, inspected the spots and submitted a report to the District Green Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 15-member District Green Committee functions under the chairmanship of the Collector with the District Forest Officer, Pudukottai, being the Member Secretary. The other members of the committee include the District Revenue Officer, Pudukottai, Superintendent of Police, Pudukottai, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Divisional Engineer, Highways, Pudukottai, General Manager, District Industries Centre, Pudukottai, and Project Officer, Integrated Child Development Scheme.

The Committee was constituted in Pudukottai district to regulate the cutting of trees and take up tree planting activities on public lands and public offices. The Committee shall be responsible for undertaking annual planting of trees on public lands in coordination with all stakeholders and representatives of various departments under the guidance of the State Green Committee.

While according permission for removal of 19 trees for essential purposes, the District Green Committee advised the officials of the departments concerned to plant seedlings of tree species in the 1: 20 ratio to compensate for the axing of the trees. It also advised the officials to upload the photographs of the seedlings planted on the Green Tamil Nadu Mission website.

The issue of granting permission for the removal of 19 trees and a few others figured at the District Green Committee meeting presided over by Collector M. Aruna at the Collectorate here recently. The participating officials from various government departments were asked to take up planting of seedlings of tree species as per the target set by the District Green Committee to different departments under the District Action Plan 2024-2025.

The overall target set for planting of seedlings in the district for 2024-2025 is 30 lakh. The target set for the Forest Department, Pudukottai, alone is 6.37 lakh, while it is 15 lakh seedlings in respect of the District Rural Development Agency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.