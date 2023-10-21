Tree plantation drive expedited to reach 1 lakh mark

October 21, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST

Efforts are on to improve the green cover of the city, with the Tiruchi Corporation strengthening the various afforestation drives and expediting the flagship plantation drive launched to plant one lakh tree saplings ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, the civic body launched an afforestation drive aimed at planting one lakh native tree saplings ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. So far, the corporation has managed to plant 35,000 saplings across all the zones.

Around 150 to 200 tree saplings are being planted every day.

ADVERTISEMENT

“1,000 saplings were planted in the past week alone, and efforts are on to expedite the drive,” said a senior Corporation official. School and college-going students, resident welfare associations, government departments and non-government organisations were engaged in the green drives aimed at improving the city’s air quality index (AQI).

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), in a study conducted in 2022, made suggestions such as planting trees in public places and removing silt accumulated on the roads to abate air pollution levels in the city. While silt accumulated on roads is being removed periodically, officials said they have intensified the drive to plant native tree saplings in all the 65 wards.

Officials said the locations for planting saplings are being chosen carefully to ensure that the saplings are watered periodically. A dedicated team is deputed to look after and water the saplings in public places. Government offices, micro compost centres, public parks, and open spaces near the zonal offices of the corporation have been selected for the drive.

Native fruit-bearing trees such as neem, poovarasu, vaagai, naaval and pungai are being planted. The drive is conducted in areas where the underground drainage and drinking water projects were completed.

Awareness campaigns have also been planned to sensitise students and residents to reduce the use of single-use plastics and switch to cloth bags. Thunippai Thiruvizha, an initiative to promote the use of cloth bags, was launched recently. Residents have been exhorted to deposit old clothes at the resource recovery centres, which will be reused as cloth bags free of cost. Such cloth bags are also being distributed free of cost to residents at markets and public places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.