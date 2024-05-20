ADVERTISEMENT

TREC-STEP teams up with online platform to showcase local women entrepreneurs

Published - May 20, 2024 06:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A total of 15 women entrepreneurs and their products were photographed with a one-minute profile videos, and two out of them were featured on Maheela Power

The Hindu Bureau

Visitors at a stall featuring handwoven baskets and accessories at the TREC-STEP orientation programme held in collaboration with Maheela Power in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Budding businesswomen engaged in producing ecologically sustainable products got an opportunity to improve their visibility, thanks to a programme launched by Tiruchi Regional Engineering College – Science and Technology Entrepreneurs (TREC-STEP) in collaboration with online platform Maheela Power recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The biggest mistake of women entrepreneurs is that they don’t go to the market, but expect customers to approach them. Since this is not practical, we felt that helping them go online will be the easiest way to expand their market reach,” Bindu Balakrishnan, assistant general manager, TREC-STEP, told The Hindu.

Maheela Power is an online platform that enables women to sell handmade delicacies, accessories, and apparel across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

The workshop, organised in Tiruchi under TREC-STEP’s European Union (EU) - Gender Enabling Network of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (GENIE) project, imparted training on product branding, photography, cataloguing, and packaging essentials, to 45 women entrepreneurs from Tiruchi district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total of 15 women entrepreneurs and their products were photographed, accompanied by one-minute profile videos.

Siva Subramanian, founder director, SAS Strategies First, conducted a special session on packaging. Participating firms held an exhibition of their products.

“From the 15 entrepreneurs, two were selected directly to be listed on the Maheela Power website; some of the others in this group have been invited to participate in the platform’s exhibition to be held in Chennai in July,” said Ms. Balakrishnan.

TREC-STEP’s collaboration with Maheela Power is expected to give a wider exposure to small ventures run by local businesswomen. “This partnership is exploring opportunities in large retail stores in Chennai and other areas to promote the women climate ventures’ products such as doormats produced from textile waste,” said a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US