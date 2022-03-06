TREC-STEP bags ‘Smart Incubator’ Award 

TREC-STEP has been awarded the ‘Smart Incubator of the Year 2022’ by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF), a Ministry of Power, Government of India’s Public-Private Partnership Forum, in recognition of its Business Incubation Performance, Innovation and Societal Impact, especially for the contributions to the energy sector.

R. M. P. Jawahar, Executive Director, TREC-STEP, received the award at a ceremony organised by ISGF in New Delhi, earlier this month, as part of the India Smart Utility Week 2022 and eighth International Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy and Smart Mobility.

Policymakers, prominent national and international experts, entrepreneurs and industry members from the energy and smart grids sector, academia and young Technocrats took part in the meet.

TREC-STEP was chosen for the prestigious award from over 150 applicant institutions across India, through a rigorous selection process involving three stages - detailed application, pitch presentation and public voting of the finalists. The Jury consisted of experts, former Secretaries, angel investors and other power sector personalities.

TREC-STEP’s Smart Incubator Awards is in the Platinum Category.

TREC-STEP which has been continuously contributing to the energy sector in the region in partnership with national and international development organizations such as the European Union, UNIDO, the World Bank, and the British Council Division, has conceived a unique project entailing installation of Smart Grids in two challenging rural energy island environments in EU and in Pachamalai Hills in Tamil Nadu.

The project, titled ‘Tandem grids,’ envisages implementation in Granada in Spain, Crete in Greece and in the remote mountainous region of Pachaimalai in Tamil Nadu. The project will demonstrate the impact of renewable energy sources in guaranteeing a cost-effective solution for reliable power supply for local inhabitants, creating vibrant renewable energy communities, Mr. Jawahar said.

The TREC-STEP has, for fostering Smart Energy, partnered with two IITs, TANGEDCO, Anna University, TEDA- Tamil Nadu, TERI and five Smart Grid Start-ups of TREC-STEP from Indian side. On the European side, it has teamed up with 14 partners such as RINA Consulting S.p.A., Italy, Fundation CARTIF, HYPERTECH (Chaipertek), Greece, European Association for Storage of Energy – EASE, Belgium, Eindhoven University of Technology – TUE, and The Netherlands.