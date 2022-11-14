Treat Sri Lankan convicts as refugees, says Tamizh Thesiya Periyakkam.

November 14, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Thamizh Thesiya Periyakkam has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to ensure that the four Sri Lankan Tamils, who were convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and recently released from prison, are treated as Sri Lankan refugees in view of the “threat faced by them” if they are repatriated to their country.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued here on Monday, TTP president P. Maniarasan said that if the four life convicts, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, were to be deported to Sri Lanka there was the possibility of them falling victim to racist forces that still dominated the political and administrative spheres of the island nation.

Mr. Maniarasan exhorted the Chief Minister to initiate steps to treat the Sri Lankan life convicts as refugees in order to help them lead their life without any threat in Tamil Nadu or make arrangements for their deportation to a country identified by their relatives.