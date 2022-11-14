Treat Sri Lankan convicts as refugees, says Tamizh Thesiya Periyakkam.

November 14, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Thamizh Thesiya Periyakkam has appealed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to ensure that the four Sri Lankan Tamils, who were convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case and recently released from prison, are treated as Sri Lankan refugees in view of the “threat faced by them” if they are repatriated to their country.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions
  3. Amit Shah directs officials to identify 100 ‘infiltrators’ in every State and deport them
  4. A sense of an ending: On the release of Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  5. India can buy as much Russian oil as it wants, outside price cap, says Yellen

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued here on Monday, TTP president P. Maniarasan said that if the four life convicts, Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar, were to be deported to Sri Lanka there was the possibility of them falling victim to racist forces that still dominated the political and administrative spheres of the island nation.

Mr. Maniarasan exhorted the Chief Minister to initiate steps to treat the Sri Lankan life convicts as refugees in order to help them lead their life without any threat in Tamil Nadu or make arrangements for their deportation to a country identified by their relatives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US