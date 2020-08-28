T.R.B. Raaja seeks mega food park in Mannargudi

The Mannargudi DMK MLA also demanded the revival and modernisation of the fertilizer plant in Pamani, in a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Mannargudi DMK MLA, T.R.B. Raaja has urged the State government to initiate steps to set up a mega food park in his constituency.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during his visit to Tiruvarur on Friday, Mr. Raaja also demanded the revival and modernisation of the fertilizer plant at Pamani.

Mr. Raaja sought the speedy execution of road infrastructure projects such as construction/repairing of bridges across the watercourses at Mahadevapattinam, Palaiyur and at Mannargudi, the road over bridge at Needamangalam and the Thanjavur-Mannargudi road widening project. He said work on creation of an underground sewer system at Mannargudi town had not been taken up despite assurances given by the State government. He demanded that the Mannargudi bus stand be renovated and a new bus stand be constructed at Needamangalam.

Meanwhile, P.R. Pandian, general secretary, Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, has urged the State government to encourage organic farming in the State and to include the Marketing and Production Agreement as a component in the Contract Farming Act to save farmers from exploitation by multinational companies. He also demanded revision of land records in such a manner that tenant farmers could also derive the benefits of schemes implemented for the farming community.

Setting up of an Agriculture University at Tiruvarur, speedy execution of by-pass roads at Thiruthuraipoondi and Needamangalam, construction of a dam across Cauvery at Rasimanal and setting up of District Registrar Office and District Central Cooperative Bank in Tiruvarur were the other demands put forth by him in a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister.