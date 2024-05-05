Travellers reiterate demand for revival of Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi rail link

May 05, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A cross-section of travellers in the delta region has reiterated the demand for reviving the 30- km Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi rail link with extension up to Thirunallar which they say would provide a big push to tourism and economic growth. The new government at the Centre should accord due importance for restoring the rail link and execute the project with extension up to Thirunallar by allocating sufficient funds as it would provide a circular link in the delta region benefitting rail users, they say.

The revival of the Mayiladuthurai - Tharangambadi rail link and its extension up to Tirunallar was one of the major demands of the electorate of the Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency in the run up to the general election that was held last month. The railway line via Mannampandal, Sembarnarkoil, Thirukadaiyur, Thillaiyadi and Porayar was originally laid as a metre gauge track during the colonial era in the late 1920s.

This line was in operation for nearly 60 years till December 1986 after which the section was closed, said Arupathy P. Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers Associations, Cauvery Delta Districts. Repeated demands from the general public and travellers for restoration of the rail link has not yielded any positive result. Although assessment and reassessment of the rail link project was done by the railway authorities over a decade ago, nothing concrete came up after this exercise.

The execution of the project should not pose any problem with respect to land acquisition as abundant land belonging to the railways was available between Mayiladuthurai and Tharangambadi as the section was in operation years ago. The new line connecting Tharangambadi with Tirunallar was only 11 km, said Mr. Arupathy.

“One of the major advantages of reviving the line and extending it up to Tirunallar is that it would provide a circular rail link in the fertile delta region. The restoration of the line and its extension would provide connectivity to major religious towns such as Thirukadaiyur, Thirunallar, Nagore and Velankanni which attract devotees from various parts of the State,” he said.

Further, it would give a big push to economic development in the delta region as a whole and boost tourism as Tharangambadi and Poompuhar were major tourist spots in the region, he added. It is strange that the route which has immense potential is being neglected for long, he said.

“The restoration of the line will act as an alternative route to Mayiladuthurai from Karaikal Port which would not only pave the way for easier movement of freight but also boost economic growth in the served areas, said A. Giri, a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee based at Kumbakonam.

Further, the revival of the line would prove beneficial for students as it would connect various educational institutions enroute besides providing nearest connectivity to famous Navagraha temple such as Thiruvengadu and Keezhaperumpallam, said Mr. Giri, who is the secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users’ Association. The line would also serve as an important stretch for movement of paddy, said Mr. Arupathy.

