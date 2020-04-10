Travel for Tiruchi residents now restricted to two-km radius

City residents will only be permitted to travel within a two-kilometre radius from their residences to purchase essentials and groceries only on two-wheelers, District Collector S. Sivarasu said.

In an effort to reduce cases of COVID-19 and ensure that community transmission does not occur, the Tamil Nadu government has laid down some stringent norms. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in force in the district up to April 14, Mr. Sivarasu said.

“People are requested to purchase groceries, medicines, and other essentials within two kms of their residences. Only one person must go in a two-wheeler,” he said.

Four wheelers are not to ply in the city except for medical emergencies, Mr. Sivarasu said. “All those leaving their houses must carry identity proofs. Those travelling for medical emergencies must also carry proof of travel,” he said.

The Collector said that the police department had observed that the public had been gathering in large crowds while purchasing essentials and therefore these measures have been taken.

“The people are requested to wear face masks when they go outdoors. Ensure personal distance and wash hands regularly,” he said.

Over 25,000 vehicles seized

Meanwhile, police were continuing their drive against those violating the prohibitory orders in the central zone by booking cases against them every day with over 24,000 two-wheelers being seized so far since March 25. More than 500 four-wheelers have also been confiscated.

Police sources said vehicles of those found venturing out without any valid or genuine reason were being seized. Although the arrested violators were subsequently let on bail, vehicles belonging to them were seized by the police teams deployed at various places in the zone encompassing eight districts. The seized vehicles have been stationed at the Armed Reserve units of the respective district or at the police stations.

Police statistics reveal that Tiruchi Rural tops in respect of seizure of two-wheelers with the figure being 6,177 during the period from March 25 till date. Tiruchi Rural also topped with regard to number cases booked against the violators with the figure being 6,541.

In Tiruvarur district as many as 3,769 two-wheelers have been seized followed by 3,544 in Thanjavur district and 3,360 in Pudukottai district. The number of two-wheelers seized in Karur, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur districts were 1,988, 2,555, 1,717 and 1,025, respectively.

According to Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi V. Varadharaju, the City Police have booked 999 cases from March 25 till date and seized as many as 3,256 two-wheelers besides 41 autorickshaws and 34 cars. The City Police had realised ₹ 8.17 lakh as fine from the violators. Mr.Varadharaju said the vehicles would be detained till the lockdown period was over.