Travel agents welcome re-designation of Chennai as embarkation point for Haj pilgrimage

February 15, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST

Travel operators specialising in Haj and Umrah pilgrimage packages in and around Tiruchi district are relieved at Chennai being re-designated as an embarkation city, as it would ease the movement of pilgrims from Tamil Nadu considerably.

“Up until 2019, pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and even Andamans and Nicobar Islands used to commence their Haj journey from Chennai, but this was stopped due to COVID-19 restrictions on global air travel. Pilgrims were required to proceed to Kochi to catch their flights to Saudi Arabia. We are happy to have Chennai back as one of the 25 Indian embarkation cities for the Haj this year,” A. Badruddin, director, Dolphin Air Service, told The Hindu.

The Tiruchi-based company has made approximately 100 bookings for its Haj package this year, lasting from 34-38 days. “Due to the pandemic slowdown, prices have shot up, and these days, trip costs start from ₹5 lakh, and increase according to the arrangements being offered by the tour operator in the pilgrimage spots in Mecca and other Saudi Arabian cities,” said Mr. Badruddin.

In comparison, a package organised by the Haj Committee of India costs approximately ₹3,90,000 as per information available on the official website.

“The Haj season could be planned better by prospective pilgrims in the Cauvery delta districts if Tiruchi was also added as an embarkation point, since it has good air connectivity,” said Nawaz, a private operator based in Nagore.

“We have been redirecting Haj queries to bigger travel agencies in Tiruchi or Chennai, while accepting bookings for Umrah [the ‘lesser pilgrimage’ which can be performed through the year] from Nagore and nearby towns. With Haj package costs touching ₹6 lakh, operators have to pay at least ₹50,000 per passenger as GST,” he said.

While welcoming the reassignment of Chennai, private companies also say that an earlier allocation of pilgrim quotas would help to speed up arrangements.

“Pilgrims can get affordable deals on hotel accommodation and flights if companies are notified well in advance. Though India’s quota was fixed at 1,75,025 pilgrims in February, we are yet to get information on allocations for individual states. Getting everything in place before the March 10 deadline is going to be a big challenge,” said Mr. Badruddin.