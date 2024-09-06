GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Travel agent arrested in Karaikal

Published - September 06, 2024 07:12 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Karaikal police have arrested and remanded Naina Mohamed, accused of running a fraudulent travel agency and cheating at least 50 people from Karaikal of about ₹25 lakh. He was caught on Friday by a special police team in Karaikal.

Preliminary investigations reveal that he operated under various names in multiple districts across Tamil Nadu and Karaikal promising travel services and jobs abroad.

On September 3, a case was registered at Town Police Station against Naina Mohamed, proprietor of a private travel agency. He allegedly collected ₹81,500 from a complainant, promising to arrange Umrah pilgrimage and overseas job placements at a lower cost. However, the accused failed to deliver the promised services and did not refund the money, committing criminal breach of trust.

Police believe that there could be more victims from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal who had been defrauded by the accused and are continuing their investigation to identify additional complainants.

