Trash cleaned from Pudupattinam coast as part of drive

June 23, 2023 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The sandy coast of Pudupattinam in Thanjavur district was cleaned of garbage and other trash by members of the Zha Foundation Charitable Trust last week.

The Trust, headquartered in Peravurani in Thanjavur district, was formed to help farmers in agri business and manage their farms and later diversified into environment protection.

A “Clean Beach Environment Mission” was launched and the coastal area at Pudupattinam in Thanjavur district was taken up for cleaning. On June 17 a team of Zha Foundation members collected the trash at the Pudupattinam coast accumulated on the beach which serves as a leisure spot for the local people.

The Foundation plans to create awareness about environmental cleanliness among the local civic body and vendors with shops on the beach and also assist them in keeping the coast clean with the support of the District Administration, according to a Foundation spokesperson.

