Transwomen set up food stall on Pudukottai Road

A group of transgender women have set up a food cart along Pudukottai Road after years of struggling to find employment. The cart, which was inaugurated on Wednesday has received a positive response so far, they said.

Riyana, who leads the group is a field-level officer with a group associated with Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS). Through her work, she met the others- Sayyesha, Parveen, Maya, Namitha and Harini. All five transgender women are educated, some even hold masters degrees in Science and Commerce. However, not one of them have been able to secure jobs so far, Riyana said. “They have cleared job interviews, and even gone as far as meeting the officials at some workplaces, but have not been employed so far. Workplaces cite our safety, and say that other employees might misbehave with us, and do not give us the job,” she said.

The group had been cooking and serving the destitute in and around Subramaniapuram and its surrounding areas when a group of bankers in the city noticed their work and asked if they would like to set up a food stall. The group donated ₹30,000, and the women were able to collect ₹20,000 from their savings to set up ‘Tasty Foods’.

Riyana said that they purchased a push cart, new vessels, groceries and a stove with the funds. They also spent some of the money to level the ground where they have set up the stall. “Maya's mother makes and sells dosa batter. We have decided to purchase the batter from her on a daily basis and sell varieties of dosas,” she said. ‘Podi dosa,’ ‘chicken dosa,’ ‘vegetable dosa’ and other varieties are on the menu. Idlies and soup are also made to be sold from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The response has been overwhelming, she said. “Since we have just opened, we give all our customers a sweet along with their orders. On the first day, many gave us twice the amount of money and said that it was their moi (gift). A group of young men living nearby also bought us four buckets to store our ingredients,” she said.