Transwomen get a helping hand

A Tiruchi-based social service organisation provided food and groceries to about 150 transwomen who are unable to make a living during the lockdown in the city on Monday.

Sri Krishna Trust provided rava, spices and oil to the trans women who had been struggling to make ends meet since the lockdown came into force. “Our daily earnings come from seeking alms. We eat whatever people give us or can buy with the money we earn that day. With no income, we are unable to buy anything,” says Aarthi, who lives with 20 other transwomen in Manachanallur.

Sri Krishna Trust also served the women, and 150 others in Srirangam and surrounding areas with lunch on Monday afternoon. “They have requested us for some more groceries. We will provide that soon,” said Krishna Iyer, a volunteer.

Ms. Aarthi said that like her, transwomen across Tiruchi require help as they are not included in any government welfare schemes. “We left our home years ago and have been living together and begging together. That is our life and we have accepted it. However, in times like these it is difficult to purchase food as we have no earnings, and the government is not helping, because of which we are having to depend upon charitable organisations,” she said.

Policemen at the local police station, however, helped them over the last two weeks, Aarthi said. “They gave us rice, dal and a few other items and we have been surviving with that. We only want some rice so we can make ourselves kanji until we can go out again,” she said.