Transportation and sale of animal feed allowed

Pudukottai

03 June 2021 18:29 IST

The district administration has allowed traders to transport animal feeds in vehicles and sell them to livestock owners during the lockdown period.

Necessary arrangements have been made to enable traders to transport animal feeds to sell them in the 13 panchayat unions in the district through the Animal Husbandry Department, Collector P. Uma Maheswari said in an official press release here.

Livestock owners could approach the nearby veterinary hospital for urgent requirements of animal feed and could also contact the Regional Joint Director of Animal Husbandry in the mobile number 94450-01218; Assistant Director - Pudukottai-89034-71085; Assistant Director- Aranthangi 94435-02348 and Assistant Director- Illupur 94450-01213.

They could also contact private traders owning animal feed outlets in Viramalimai, Annavasal, Kundrandarkoil, Ponnamaravathi; Aranthangi; Avudaiyarkoil; Manamelkudi, Arimalam, Pudukottai, Gandarvakottai and Tirumayam unions. The livestock owners could contact the animal ambulance in the phone number 1962 for any emergency treatment of domestic animals.